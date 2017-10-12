MANASTIRLIU: PRIORITET I MINISTRISE QE TE KETE KUSHTE ME TE MIRA

Ministria e shendetesise dhe mbrojtjes sociale Ogerta Manastirliu ka vizituar ambjentet e shtepise se moshuarve Shkoder.
Manastirliu tha se shtepite e moshuarve jane nje prioritet per Ministrise e shendetesise, ndersa se shpejti do te perfundoje edhe rehabilitimi I plote I godines dhe pajisja me sistem ngrohes.
Pervec shtepive te moshuarve, Manastirliu tha se tashme jane hapur ne te gjithe Shqiperine edhe qendrat rezidenciale ditore.
Shtepia e te moshuarve Shkoder ka rreth 60 rezident, ndersa brendra pak kohesh do te kene edhe system te kompletuar ngrohje.