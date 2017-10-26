“Qytetare aktiv kunder korrupsionit ne pyje” ishte tema e projektit te prezantuar nga Federata e Pyjeve Shkoder. Nje projekt i financuar nga Bashkimit Evropian dhe synon ndergjegjesimin per ruajtjen e pyjeve. Ky projekt zbatohet prej 1 viti dhe sipas kryetarit te Federates se Pyjeve Shkoder, Sokol Guri shpresohet qe te kete lene nje gjurme te mire.
Ndersa, Zana Prela, koordinatore e Federates se Pyjeve Shkoder, ka nje apel per qytetaret shkodrane.
Ne kete projekt u perfshin Bashkia Shkoder, Inspektoriati i Mjedisit, Agjensia e Zonave te Mbrojtura dhe shkollat e qytetit te Shkodres.