Friday , 13 October 2017

REFORMAT NE SHERBIMIN SOCIAL TE QARKUT SHKODER

Sherbimi social ne Qarkun Shkoder eshte gati per kryerjen e disa reformave te rendesishme. Reforma qe kane te bejne me implementimin e skemes se re te ndihmes ekonomike, te skemes se re te aftesise se kufizuar dhe fuqizimin e me shume te sektorit social. Keshtu shprehet drejtoria e ketij drejtorise rajonale te sherbimit social ne Qarkun Shkoder, Valbona Tula.

Tula thote se per here te pare sherbimi social do te kete te gjitha dosjet e perfituesve qe marrin sherbimet nga kjo drejtori.

Ne fund, drejtoria e Drejtorise se Sherbimit Social ne Qarkun Shkoder ben me dije se po punohet qe te behet nje planifikim real i te gjithe sherbimeve qe kane nevoje 5 bashkite e Qarkut Shkoder.

